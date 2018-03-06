Red Cross Heroes: Suzanne Rolsen

When Suzanne Rolsen was 16, she started volunteering for the Red Cross in Minnesota as a swimming instructor. That was in 1964. And she's still volunteering. It's the human resources adage: when you're young, you're valuable for what you do; when you're older, you're valuable for what you know.
"I still keep active being a briefer for the Red Cross - teaching first aid, CPR."
Suzanne says training is an ever-changing trade because the best practices change.
"There are some things we don't teach at all any more - you don't have to breathe into a person now - when doing compressions, the compressions we've found are much more important - a lot of people are more comfortable with doing the procedure."
Despite being sole care giver for her husband as he recovers from a stroke, Suzanne still does training from the Red Cross office at Pearl Harbor Hickam, where she averages 145 volunteer hours per year.. Suzanne Rolsen is the Red Cross Serviced to the Armed Forces Hero.
