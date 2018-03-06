Super American Circus to dazzle with thrilling human acts, fun-filled comedy

RTG Entertainment presents The Super American Circus 2018 Hawaii Tour. This modern one-ring circus will showcase some of the best acts in the world at The Neal Blaisdell Center on March 9, 10 and 11, 2018. Headlining the circus in Honolulu is Bello Nock, referred to as the “World’s Greatest Comic Daredevil”. Nock has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for a highwire walk over a cruise ship. He has performed several stunts in New York City, including rappelling off of Madison Square Garden and hanging from a helicopter over the Statue of Liberty. In 2017, Nock was a finalist on the popular television show “America’s Got Talent”.

The thrilling acts will include the Slide for Life (Rosa climbing to the top of a platform and hooking a foot loop to a cable that has been connected to the top beam and the floor and then slides down the cable going backwards), Aerial Hoop Display (an elegant aerial display of “Davangie” performers – David and Angela Saucedo), Rolla Bolla (George Aristov balances on a flat board that is placed on top of a cylinder while juggling or performing handstands), Motorcycle High-Wire (A high wire stretched high above the arena floor and used for balancing Bello riding across the wire on a motorcycle), Wheel of Destiny (a large rotating apparatus in which Bello runs the perimeter skipping rope while blind-folded), Trampoline (Gordo performing twists, flips and comedy), Transformation Quick-Change (the illusion of costume change), Juggling (The Aristov’s use various methods to throw and catch objects in the air at the same time) and more.

Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas will be the Ringmaster for The Super American Circus. “Tuffy” comes from a family with an extensive circus history: his father “Count Nicholas” was the lead ringmaster extraordinaire of the traveling Ringling Brothers circus and his mother worked as a bear trainer. Born on the Sarasota, Florida stop of the circus, he spent much of his life on the road and has produced and managed more than 5,000 shows in the U.S. and around the world. “Tuffy” expresses his love for the circus, “The satisfaction knowing that you have created something that is not only successful, but also brings happiness to people from all around the world is very rewarding”.

Kama’aina Kids (a non-profit organization) will be benefitting from every ticket sold. Families will be delighted with the pre-show and intermission activities including face painting, bounce houses, an obstacle course, a giant slide and photos with circus artists and celebrity characters portraying “Moana” and “Maui” (Celebrity Stars from viral internet videos). Traditional treats such as snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn will be available.

Children love the circus and four lucky children in each show will win the chance to participate in the opening number of this circus. Twelve-Year Old Singing Sensation – Kaylee Shimizu – will be featured in the fabulous opening number accompanied by local child stars, circus performers and winners from our social media competition.

Showtimes are March 9 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., March 10 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and March 11 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are Advanced General Admission Family Pass (Admits two adults and three children – 12 and under) – Online Only is $69.50 and Advanced Preferred Seating for Adults - $28.00 and Children (12 and under) – Online Only is $14.00 and Preferred Seating – Day of/Walk-Up/Box Office – Adults is $36.00 and Children are $22.00 and General Admission – Day of/Walk-up/Box Office – Adults is $28.00 and Children are $18.00 and Advanced General Admission – Online Only is $25.00 for Adults and $12.00 for Children (12 and under). VIP (Adult or Children) is $47.50 per seat.

The Super American Circus provides family-friendly entertainment for all ages with thrilling human acts, fun-filled comedy and exciting unforgettable moments that will create memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information or for tickets visit http://www.superamericancircus.com

