Hawaii Rifle Association president weighs in on debate over arming teachers

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). South Korean delegation head, National Security Director Chung Eui-yong, right, speaks to the media at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The delegation led by Chung returned to the South ...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a landmark summit meeting with South Korea's president next month and impose a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests if his country holds talks with the United... More >>