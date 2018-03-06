Business Report: The gender pay gap by state

I really think this would be a bigger political issue if we had some sort of economic indicator on this that came out every month. As it is, the gender pay gap has gone down since equal pay for equal work became a thing in the 1970s. But the gap remains. Not one state comes close to pay parity. It remains despite the migration of well-paying factory jobs overseas and the growth of jobs widely performed by both sexes. Hawaii is not one of the better states. The Joint Economic Committee of Congress did the data.

