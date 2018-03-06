Marine found dead in Okinawa identified as 20-year-old Hilo native

A Hawaii Marine was found dead in his barracks in Okinawa (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A U.S. Marine who was found dead in his barracks room in Okinawa on Saturday has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Hawaii, the military said.

Officials said Lance Cpl. Kumakani Tadius Natyro Lee-Ubedei, of Hilo, was found in his room at around 1 p.m.

He was serving at the Marine Corps Base Camp Butler and had previously received some awards, including the Global War on Terrorism medal and the National Defense medal.

It's not clear what led to his death, but authorities are still investigating.

