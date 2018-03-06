Okinawan Festival to change venues (but don't worry, you can still get your andagi!)

The 2018 Okinawan Festival will be changing venues (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

For the first time, the annual Okinawan Festival will be moving indoors. But don’t worry, there will still be plenty of andagi to go around.

The 36th annual event -- which will be held on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, 2018 – will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center instead of its longtime home of Kapiolani Park.

Event organizers say there were multiple factors that led to the decision, including manpower issues and weather.

Back in 2016, the festival was canceled due to the approaching Hurricane Lester.

Having it indoors will provide protection from both the rain and the heat, organizers say.

Rest assured, the same kind of food and activities, including a bon dance, will still be offered. There will also be off-site parking, shuttles and a drop-off area for those needing assistance.

This year’s theme will be “Hiyamikasa – Rallying Together for Everyone’s Success.”

