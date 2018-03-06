Forecast: Still breezy, but wetter conditions

The trade winds will be 15-25 mph for most of our state, most of today. Remnants of a weak cold front to our north are getting caught up in those winds and are dampening our windward and mauka neighborhoods. Some of those showers will make it to leeward areas. The partly sunny skies will warm Honolulu to 79 degrees.

The strong winds are kicking up the waves along most east-facing shores and the surf should reach advisory levels by midday. Use extreme caution along those shorelines.

Waves today will be 6-9 feet east, 10-14 feet north, 2-5 feet west, 2-4 feet south.

High Surf Advisory from noon today through 6:00 p.m. Thursday for most east-facing shores.

Small Craft Advisory for most waters due to winds and seas.

- Dan Cooke

This story may be updated.

