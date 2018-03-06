Historic Big Island theater falls into severe disrepair

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Big Island community's historic theater has fallen into severe disrepair.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that the owners of the Naalehu Theater, built in 1925, have taken little to no effort to maintain the historic building.

The theater has not been used since 2006.

Naalehu resident Glen Winterbottom has been attempting to spur action to preserve the historic building. He says there is a big hole in the roof and the siding is rusting away.

Winterbottom has drafted a letter to lawmakers, including Gov. David Ige, asking them to take action.

The theater is owned by an Oahu division of the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation, a nonprofit that owns several properties in Hawaii.

The Weinberg Foundation did not return a message from the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.