Hawaii actress hurt, 2 kids killed after car hits them in NY crosswalk

A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was seriously hurt Monday and two children with Hawaii ties were killed when a driver allegedly ran a red light and plowed into them in a Brooklyn crosswalk.

New York media outlets described the scene as horrific.

Struck were Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail. Blumenstein, who is pregnant, was in serious condition while her daughter was killed, The New York Times reported.

Two others with Hawaii ties were also hit: Lauren Lew and her 1-year-old son, Joshua.

Lew was said to be injured, while Joshua was killed in the crash.

The New York Daily News spoke to Lew's father, William Durston, who lives in Hawaii. He said he was headed to New York to be with his daughter.

“I spoke to Lauren earlier today. I’m concerned about her health and her mental well-being," Durston said.

My heart is so broken tonight for the brilliant star @RuthieAnnMiles ?? All of Broadway is praying for your recovery and is hurting for your beautiful family — Humans Of Broadway (@BroadwayHumans) March 6, 2018

Witnesses described the scene as something out of a "horror movie."

They said the car plowed through the red light and dragged the little boy's stroller more than 350 feet.

"It was mayhem. Just crossing the street, everybody yelling," witness Jennifer Muniz told NBC 4 in New York.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the crash "really, really sad" and said an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

“This loss of life is tragic and painful for all of us, particularly all of us who are parents," he said.

The Daily News reported that the four, along with a man who was also injured, were struck about 12:40 p.m. at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue.

The driver who struck the group was taken away in an ambulance, and it was not immediately known how the crash happened. A New York Police Department spokesman said it did not appear to be intentional.

The New York Daily News reported that the woman behind the wheel had a history of traffic crimes.

Blumenstein, a 2001 Kaimuki High graduate won a Tony award in 2015 for her role in "The King and I." Other credits include Imelda Marcos in “Here Lies Love” and roles in “Avenue Q,” “Annie” and “Sweeney Todd.”

