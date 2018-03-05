Those frantic moments after the false missile alert? The stuff of documentaries

Here's a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert.

FACT CHECK: Here's everything we know about the false missile alert

Nearly two months after Hawaii's false missile alert, several documentary producers are rushing to get out films about how Hawaii reacted during those unforgettable 38 minutes.

In one, a Honolulu father describes how he was working on Maui when he got the missile alert. He called his kids in Honolulu, thinking it was the end.

"I basically said goodbye to them at that moment and I said I'll find you," said father Kristian Pangilinan, who got emotional in the film, "This Is Not A Drill."

The documentary is the creation of Cindependent out of Los Angeles, which is made up TV journalists turned filmmakers.

Executive producer Rob Feldman said the crew will be back to Honolulu and Maui in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Outsider Films from Seattle is shooting at Ha'iku Gardens this week for their movie called "38 Minutes."

"When a million plus people are faced with their mortality, they are going to have stories to tell about what went through their minds," said co-director Peter Vogt.

Toby Clairmont, former executive officer of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, showed up for the Windward shoot and keeps getting calls.

"A lot of groups across the country are reaching out. I'm not pursuing them, but it's interesting that they are still interested in the story," he said.

Hawaii radio personality Ryan Matsumoto is making his own documentary, also tentatively called "38 Minutes."

"To be honest, I hate small talk so I thought this was a good excuse to talk really deeply with other humans about a near death experience and everybody experienced it," he said.

Two of the filmmakers are interested in the argument being made by UH assistant Professor Noelani Goodyear-Kaopua, who sees similarities between how Hawaii residents felt vulnerable during the missile alert to how Native Hawaiians feel targeted.

"There is this huge nuclear threat right that could impact all of us, but there's also ways that specific groups in Hawaii in this case Native Hawaiian are targeted for our cultural practices," she said.

As for when and where you can see these films, that's to be announced.

