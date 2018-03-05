A group of Hawaii teens re-created a 'Mulan' scene for homework. The results went viral

It's not every day that a school assignment goes viral.

But that's exactly what happened to Glenna Matauto, a junior at Kaimuki High School.

The instructions for her broadcast media class: Re-create a scene from your favorite movie.

The 17-year-old chose one of her favorite scenes from "Mulan." And she enlisted her friends to help.

The results are hilarious — and impressive.

three days, five broken sticks, a shoe and volleyball stuck in a tree, and 2883827274832 hours of bloopers ALL for a 38 second video ????‍???? — Micronesian Mulan ?????? pic.twitter.com/bglMtKENXD — skee ?? (@senseileskee) March 3, 2018

And so is the view count on her Twitter post with the final product: More than 8 million in counting.

Twitter users can't seem to get enough — and they're making their own requests.

The Hawaii teens even got some attention from Buzzfeed.

And what grade did Matauto actually get on the assignment? She hasn't gotten it yet.

