A group of Hawaii teens re-created a 'Mulan' scene for homework. The results went viral

It's not every day that a school assignment goes viral.

But that's exactly what happened to Glenna Matauto, a junior at Kaimuki High School.

The instructions for her broadcast media class: Re-create a scene from your favorite movie.

The 17-year-old chose one of her favorite scenes from "Mulan." And she enlisted her friends to help.

The results are hilarious — and impressive.

And so is the view count on her Twitter post with the final product: More than 8 million in counting.

Twitter users can't seem to get enough — and they're making their own requests.

The Hawaii teens even got some attention from Buzzfeed

And what grade did Matauto actually get on the assignment? She hasn't gotten it yet.

