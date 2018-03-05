Bail unchanged for man charged in girlfriend's attempted murder

A 30-year old man with a violent past was back in court Monday. Kristopher Kalani -- who's accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in the face with a hammer--- pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Last week Thursday, court documents say his girlfriend, 31-year-old Grace Pineda, was found beaten and bloodied inside her car in the parking lot of a known Waianae game room.

Pineda was rushed to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center in critical condition, and police say she had punctures to her right cheek, bleeding from her right eye, a fractured jaw, missing teeth, possible brain hemorrhaging and possible internal bleeding.

A bloody hammer was found in the backseat of Pineda's car and police say a man was seen in her car when they reviewed footage from the game room's security cameras.

Kalani turned himself in to the Kapolei Police Station and told officers he assaulted his girlfriend.

Judge James Kawashima denied a request to reduce Kalani's bail, which was set at $200,000.

Back in 2006, Kalani was arrested and charged in the fatal beating of 17-year old Alexander Sabala.

After pleading guilty to first-degree assault, he served the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and was just released early last year.

