Missed the dog show this weekend? No worries, we've got a slideshow

Most of us can agree, happiness is a puppy (sorry kitten lovers).

Never fear, your next doggy dream date is only a few weeks and $5 away.

This past weekend, the Hawaii Kennel Club hosted its spring all breed dog show at Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

PHOTOS: Hawaii Kennel Club dog show

[Looking for more info on upcoming shows? Click here.]

Dozens of pups pranced their way through the main exhibition hall in hopes of being named best in show.

If you missed this past weekend's events, there’s more pooch pageantry in the works for 2018.

The next dog show in Honolulu will be held April 7-8 at Jarrett Middle School from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.