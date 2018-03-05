WATCH: FDNY ceremony honoring Trucker Dukes as brother who died - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WATCH: FDNY ceremony honoring Trucker Dukes as brother who died in the line of duty

Click on the video above to watch highlights from an emotional ceremony in New York City, where members of the FDNY memorialized three-year-old Maui boy Trucker Dukes as a firefighter who died in the line of duty.   

