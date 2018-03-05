WATCH: FDNY ceremony honoring Trucker Dukes as brother who died in the line of duty
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Click on the video above to watch highlights from an emotional ceremony in New York City, where members of the FDNY memorialized three-year-old Maui boy Trucker Dukes as a firefighter who died in the line of duty.
(AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco). A group of Panamanian police officers stand inside the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Monday, March 5, 2018. Escorted by police officers and a Panamanian judicial official, the owner of the Tru...
President Donald Trump's family hotel business has been ousted from luxury hotel's management offices in Panama amid business dispute.More >>
(AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2006 file photo, Sergei Skripal speaks to his lawyer from behind bars seen on a screen of a monitor outside a courtroom in Moscow. It has been reported on Monday, March 5, 2018 by the ...
British media say a former Russian spy is in critical condition after coming into contact with an "unknown substance.".More >>
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...
Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...
