Man killed after being hit by van while crossing street in Ewa Beach

A 72-year-old man died on Sunday morning after he was hit by a van while crossing the street in Ewa Beach, authorities say.

Emergency Medical Services said the man was on Fort Weaver Road near Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu when he was struck by the van at around 1:30 a.m.

Honolulu police said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The victim was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Police do not believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is the 11th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to six at the same time last year.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This story may be updated.

