Bullying survivor tells Hawaii students: Standing by quietly is no solution

Don’t be a bystander — speak up!

That’s the message hundreds of elementary school students heard loud and clear Monday during an anti-bullying presentation at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

“We’re looking at physical bullying. We’re looking at cyberbullying," said Debbie Spencer-Chun, of Adult Friends for Youth. "We’re looking at all types that hurt them emotionally."

The two-hour presentation included serious skits, lots of humor, and a bullying survivor’s personal story to illustrate how bullying hurts victims.

Hans Hanis was beaten by older kids when he was in the sixth grade.

“They found out I was Micronesian. They came and attacked me, stomped me and hit me,” he said.

Hanis told his parents and the school principal, and the bullying stopped.

He’s 19 now and sharing his story to help kids who are experiencing what he went through.

“But we also want to get to the bullies. It’s about getting to both of them,” Spencer-Chun said.

A similar presentation was made to middle school students last week.

Adult Friends for Youth put on the two-day conference, which was dubbed "PEARL" for peace, empathy, acceptance, respect and love.

