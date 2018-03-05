Logan Pouelsen named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week

Coming off an impressive outing against Loyola Marymount this past weekend, Rainbow Warrior pitcher Logan Pouelsen was named the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week - his first such award in his career.

Pouelsen earned the weekly honor after a complete-game shutout against defending West Coast Conference Co-Champion LMU in a four-hit showcase. Additionally, he didn’t allow a single extra base hit or a walk on 105 pitches which included five strikeouts.

Pouelsen improved his record to 2-0 and dropped his ERA to 0.60, ranking 55th nationally while holding opposing batters just .137 hitting this season.

With the victory, Pouelsen helped the Rainbow Warriors earn the series split and carry a two-game winning streak into this week's matchup in Baton Rouge with No. 14 LSU in a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium from Friday-Sunday (March 9-11). The games will appear on SECN+ streaming network.

