Cyclists urge Hawaii lawmakers to adopt 'safe passing' bill

After frightening encounters on the streets, some bicyclists are using video to protect themselves.

Bicyclists use mounted cameras to document perils of the road

A proposal to prevent cycling deaths and injuries is gaining momentum.

House Bill 2215 would create a mandatory buffer zone between motor vehicles and bicycles.

The measure would require drivers to provide at least 3 feet of space from the vehicle’s side view mirror when overtaking a bicyclist on the left.

"As you talk to many cyclists, alarmingly, many of them have had a bad experience where people come way too close to them," said Daniel Alexander, of the Hawaii Bicycling League.

The state's had 12 bicycle fatalities over the last four years. And of those, five were struck from behind.

Cyclist Michael Lau said the measure is long overdue.

He had a close call while riding along Kalanianaole Highway last year.

“I noticed that this car was coming kind of close to the bike and so I held my hand out to just kind of ward the car off and as he passed, he actually hit my hand,” said the Kaimuki resident.

Some 26 states and Washington, D.C. have already set 3 feet as the minimum distance for safe passing.

HB2215 recently cleared the House Judiciary Committee and will cross over to the Senate for consideration.

