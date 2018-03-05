Sarah Toeaina earns second-straight Big West First Team selection

After celebrating senior night this past weekend at the Stan Sheriff Center, Rainbow Wahine standout Sarah Toeaina was named to the Big West Conference First Team for the second consecutive season.

Toeaina was a bright spot for the Wahine during a tumultuous regular season. The senior led the ‘Bows in points (470), scoring average (16.2 ppg), field goal percentage (51.8), free throw attempts (216), free throws made (143), offensive rebounds (64) and minutes played (1,024).

She also finished second on the team in rebounds (177), rebounding average (6.1 rpg), and assists (54).

Her overall numbers placed her at the top of the conference, No. 5 in points per game, No. 3 in field percentage, No. 2 in free throws made and No. 10 rebounds per game.

Toeaina became the 21st member of the 1,000 point club in program history earlier this season and currently has 1,180 points in her career, good enough for for No. 11 all-time for the Wahine.

Toeiana and the Rainbow Wahine will aim to continue their season with an opening-round matchup against CSUN in the BWC tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. HT.

Here's a look at the full list of the all-Big West teams/honors:

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Bertsch, UC Davis

Drew Edelman, UC Santa Barbara

Channon Fluker, CSUN

Morgan Green, UC Irvine

Dynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly

Sarah Toeaina, Hawaii

SECOND TEAM

Tessa Boagni, CSUN

Michelle Curry, UC Riverside

Pele Gianotti, UC Davis

Lauren Holt, UC Riverside

Rachel Nagel, UC Davis

Daeja Smith, Cal State Fullerton

HONORABLE MENTION

Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara

Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State

Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State

Lynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly

Dani Nafekh, UC Davis

Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine

Cecily Wilson, Long Beach State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara

Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State

Cierra Hall, UC Davis

Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State

Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Channon Fluker, CSUN

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Gross, UC Davis

BEST SIXTH PLAYER: Ayzhiana Basallo, Cal Poly

BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Channon Fluker, CSUN

BEST HUSTLE PLAYER: Dye Stahley, Cal Poly

