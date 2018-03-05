Sarah Toeaina earns second-straight Big West First Team selection

After celebrating senior night this past weekend at the Stan Sheriff Center, Rainbow Wahine standout Sarah Toeaina was named to the Big West Conference First Team for the second consecutive season.
Toeaina was a bright spot for the Wahine during a tumultuous regular season. The senior led the ‘Bows in points (470), scoring average (16.2 ppg), field goal percentage (51.8), free throw attempts (216), free throws made (143), offensive rebounds (64) and minutes played (1,024).
She also finished second on the team in rebounds (177), rebounding average (6.1 rpg), and assists (54).
Her overall numbers placed her at the top of the conference, No. 5 in points per game, No. 3 in field percentage, No. 2 in free throws made and No. 10 rebounds per game.
Toeaina became the 21st member of the 1,000 point club in program history earlier this season and currently has 1,180 points in her career, good enough for for No. 11 all-time for the Wahine.
March 5, 2018
Toeiana and the Rainbow Wahine will aim to continue their season with an opening-round matchup against CSUN in the BWC tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. HT.
Here's a look at the full list of the all-Big West teams/honors:
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Bertsch, UC Davis
Drew Edelman, UC Santa Barbara
Channon Fluker, CSUN
Morgan Green, UC Irvine
Dynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly
Sarah Toeaina, Hawaii
SECOND TEAM
Tessa Boagni, CSUN
Michelle Curry, UC Riverside
Pele Gianotti, UC Davis
Lauren Holt, UC Riverside
Rachel Nagel, UC Davis
Daeja Smith, Cal State Fullerton
HONORABLE MENTION
Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara
Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State
Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State
Lynn Leaupepe, Cal Poly
Dani Nafekh, UC Davis
Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine
Cecily Wilson, Long Beach State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Sarah Bates, UC Santa Barbara
Shanaijah Davison, Long Beach State
Cierra Hall, UC Davis
Naomi Hunt, Long Beach State
Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Channon Fluker, CSUN
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jordan Sanders, UC Irvine
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Gross, UC Davis
BEST SIXTH PLAYER: Ayzhiana Basallo, Cal Poly
BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Channon Fluker, CSUN
BEST HUSTLE PLAYER: Dye Stahley, Cal Poly
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.