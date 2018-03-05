Three Rainbow Warriors earn Big West Conference honors

The Rainbow Warrior basketball will be playing in the Big West tournament this week to keep its season alive, but that doesn’t mean the team can’t celebrate some of its regular season accomplishments in the meantime.

Three Hawaii players were recognized for their efforts during the regular season by the Big West Conference as Mike Thomas was named an all-conference honorable mention, Jack Purchase received Best Sixth Player and Sheriff Drammeh earned the Best Hustle Player in the conference.

Thomas earned all-conference recognition for the first time in his career after the fifth-year a team-high 13.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg with five double-doubles, three of them coming in league play. Thomas also leads his team in field goal percentage (.563), including a league-best 58.8 percent during conference play.

Purchase gained conference honors for the second straight season, this time as the Best Sixth Player.

He is the first Warrior to take home the honor after earning an all-Big West honorable mention last year.

Purchase has come off the bench in 22 contests of 29 contests this season, leading the team with 50 three-pointers while adding 5.0 rpg and nearly two assists per game.

Drammeh was recognized as the league's Best Hustle Player for the first time in Warrior history after averaging 10.8 points per game while ranking second on the team in steals.

UC Davis junior guard TJ Shorts garnered top honors as the Big West Player of the Year, while the Aggies Jim Les was named the Coach of the Year.

Hawaii will turn its attention to the conference tournament next as the No. 6 seeded Warriors will face No. 3 seed UC Irvine in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. HT. The game will be broadcast on a delayed-basis on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and streamed live on FoxSportsGo.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.