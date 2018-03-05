Oahu school gets $10K grant from program inspired by NBC's 'Rise'

An Oahu school has been awarded $10,000 from a program inspired by the new NBC show “Rise” starring Hawaii native Aulii Cravalho.

Nanakuli High and Intermediate School was one of 50 schools nationwide to receive the R.I.S.E. America grant – a partnership between NBC and the Educational Theatre Foundation -- to help cover the needs of schools’ theatre programs.

To qualify, schools were required to have a theatre program or a champion of theatre arts in their teaching staff in cases where their program was cut because of budget constraints. Each school submitted a video showcasing its theatre program and a 500-word essay explaining why their school should be awarded and how they would use the money on.

Cravalho, a Kamehameha Schools senior, sent a special video message, saying, “Thanks for showing your story with us and we congratulate you on this well-deserved win.”

Cravalho is the only high school student playing a high school student in “Rise,” a drama about lackluster high school theater program that gets turned around thanks to an unconventional new leader.

It premieres March 13 at 9 p.m. on KHNL.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.