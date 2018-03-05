The Rainbow Wahine/Warrior weekend wrap-up

It was a busy weekend in Manoa with a number of University of Hawaii sports in action. Here's everything you need to know about any of the action you might've missed.

Baseball

With a win on Sunday, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team evened their series against Loyola Marymount over the weekend. Sophomore pitcher Logan Pouelsen tossed his first career complete game shutout to help Hawaii to the 4-0 in the series finale. Pouelsen held the defending West Coast Conference Co-Champs to just four hits all game, all were singles.

'BOWS WIN! Logan Pouelsen delivers 3 straight Loyola Marymount outs to secure his first complete game win and tying the series at 2-2 for #HawaiiBSB -- Pouelsen went all 9 with 4 hits, no walks and 5 strikeouts! #GoBows pic.twitter.com/W4n4OTYIFI — Hawaii Baseball (@HawaiiBaseball) March 5, 2018

On the offensive side, Dylan Vchulek got the scoring started early for the Warriors. Vchulek took advantage of a LMU error to advance to second before he was brought home by Adam Fogel on an RBI groundout.

In the third, Hawaii tacked on three more runs. Second baseman Troy Kakugawa scored on a sacrifice bunt by Johnny Weeks before Fogel recorded his second RBI of the afternoon on a double. Third baseman Ethan Lopez wrapped things up with an drive to left to plate Fogel and give Hawaii the four run advantage.

The Rainbow Warriors will now take their two game winning streak on the road, where they'll face No. 14 LSU in Baton Rouge.

Men's Volleyball

Also picking up a pair of wins this weekend, was the men's volleyball team. The No. 2 ranked Rainbow Warriors swept Concordia-Irvine in both matches over the weekend. Sophomores Austin Matautia and Rado Parapunov led Hawaii with 12 kills each in Sunday's finale.

The Warriors now improve to 11-2 on the season. They'll host the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational next weekend where they'll face multiple NCAA tournament teams with Lewis, Penn State and BYU heading to the Stanley.

Women's Basketball

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team didn't have quite the same luck this weekend. As Hawaii said aloha to their lone senior, standout forward Sarah Toeaina, Laura Beeman's squad couldn't complete their comeback against Cal Poly in a 67-61 loss.

The Wahine did make a push in the second quarter, pouring in 24 points while holding Cal Poly to just 10 in that frame, but after the break Hawaii was outmatched.

The 'Bows will now face fifth-seeded Cal State Northridge in the opening game of the Big West Conference tournament. The Wahine both won and lost to the Matadors during the regular season.

Men's Basketball

Meanwhile on the mainland, the men's basketball team was able to top Cal State Fullerton in a bizarre game where Hawaii endured nearly an hour-long delay in the second half.

After getting off to a strong start, shooting 44 percent from the field in the first half while forcing nine Titan turnovers, the Rainbow Warriors had to wait 55 minutes during the second frame. The game was stopped after a piece of one backboard broke.

Broken bracket on rim at #hawaiimbb vs. Cal State Fullerton game. No replacement rim is at venue. pic.twitter.com/eZS1eZUSvq — David McCracken (@CrackeMc) March 4, 2018

Nearly an hour, and one basket replacement later, both teams got hot offensively while Hawaii still held onto a near double-digit lead.

However, after seven scoreless minutes of play, Fullerton was able to tie things up at 52 a-piece. With one minute left, UH led by just three points before a late-scoring surge from Drew Buggs helped Hawaii hold on for the 68-60 win.

With the win, the Warriors ended the season 17-12 overall and 8-8 in conference play. They'll next face UC Irvine in the opening round of the Big West tournament.

Softball

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split their double header on Sunday to end the Texaco Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament 4-2. Hawaii topped UTEP 6-2 in their first game of the day, only to fall to James Madison in a one-run shutout.

UH responds in B5 w/2-run blast from Heen. UH leads UTEP, 4-2. pic.twitter.com/V2WuWGhSTk — Hawaii Softball (@HawaiiSB) March 5, 2018

JMU went on to win the tournament, remaining undefeated through competition to earn the title.

