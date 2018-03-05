Red Cross Heroes: Marty Moran

Marty Moran spent most of his adult life as a cop on the mainland. But when 911 happened, a relaxed retirement no longer felt right. So he became a Red Cross volunteer, part of the crew that provides security for Red Cross workers and their supplies and equipment.

"Anything occurs within the United States, if it's gonna be a major disaster, I'm sent out within 12 hours of their deciding to commit."

From his home on the Big Island, Marty gets called out a lot.

"I spent 15 weeks in Katrina - I spent 144 days in Super Storm Sandy in New York - just this last year I spent 15 weeks out - 11 of those were in Houston for Hurricane Harvey."

Marty Moran has been deployed 23 times for 572 deployment days.

"It's very rewarding - working with the people in my unit, they're mostly retired first responders - high-caliber people - dedicated." (:10)

As a life, safety and asset manager, he literally wrote the book, the newest edition of standard operating procedures. Marty Moran is the Red Cross's Big Island Volunteer of the Year.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.