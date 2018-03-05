Oscar Night fashions - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Oscar Night fashions

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Let's talk fashion!  The Oscars were last night. Kyle Kagamida is a celebrity stylist.. and joins us now to talk about who rocked the red carpet. 

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly