Business Report: What happens if Trump does steel tariffs

Here are two guys who work at U.S. factories. The guy on the left works in a U.S. steel mill. The guy on the right works at a factory that USES steel, perhaps imported steel. How do they view this matter?
The steel mill guy is egging Trump on – go ahead, slap foreign steel with tariffs, which we WON'T have to pay, and when their prices are as high as ours, we can expand and hire people. The factory worker whose plant USES steel is upset because this will increase costs. So: who's right? Both are. The question is, how many actual American workers do these guys represent?
U.S. steel mills employ 140,000 Americans. But companies that USE steel employ 6.5 million. This is why a move Trump says will *create* jobs, economists say will kill jobs.
Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.