4 Hawaii judoka win medals at 2018 Judo Youth National Championships

Four young athletes made Hawaii proud at a national judo competition in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The four judoka from the Hawaii Judo Academy -- Trigg Salvador, Monica Reyes, Thor Guerrero and Maverick Sanchez – flew to York, Pa. to compete in the 2018 USA Judo Youth National Championships.

Each one of them placed in the top three of their division with Monica winning gold, Trigg and Thor winning silver, and Maverick winning the bronze medal.

