Utah visitor injured while trying to save family member in Maui waters

File photo shows Dragon's Teeth, the spot where two Utah visitors were rescued on Sunday (Image: Christopher Michel/Wikimedia Commons) File photo shows Dragon's Teeth, the spot where two Utah visitors were rescued on Sunday (Image: Christopher Michel/Wikimedia Commons)
KAPALUA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Utah visitor was critically injured after trying to save a family member in waters off Makaluapuna Point on Sunday, authorities on Maui said.

It happened at around 11:45 a.m. near the area known as Dragon's Teeth. 

Fire officials said a 28-year-old man fell into the water and was having trouble getting back out. That’s when a 54-year-old family member jumped into the water to try to save him.

The 28-year-old was able to make it back to the rocky cliff area, but the 54-year-old was unresponsive.

Lifeguards brought both men back to shore.

Emergency crews then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 54-year-old and were able to get a pulse back. He was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The younger man was listed in stable condition.

