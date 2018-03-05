Man dies after being knocked over by a wave off Maui's Punalau Beach

A man died after being knocked over by a wave while picking opihi off Maui (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A Napili man died Sunday after being knocked off the rocks by a wave while picking opihi, authorities on Maui said.

It happened off Punalau Beach, also commonly referred to as Windmills Beach, at around 11:50 a.m.

Officials said the 56-year-old man was on the shoreline with a 28-year-old male relative.

Lifeguards responded at around 12:15 p.m. after the relative and a bystander called for help. They found the victim floating unresponsive in the water approximately 150 feet from shore.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim couldn’t be revived and died on scene.

