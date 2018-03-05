Forecast: Breezy trade winds and clear skies kick off the workweek!

Trade winds continue to be elevated across the state. The National Weather Service forecast calls for 15-25 mph consistently with gusts to 35 mph.

The high clouds that have blanketed the islands for the last few days are finally moving east. The skies have already cleared for Kauai County and Oahu. Maui County will see some bright sunshine before the day is over.

Showers are few and far between, falling mainly windward and mauka. High today in Honolulu will be 81 degrees.

Surf is moderate all around, but will rise along north and east shores Tuesday. An advisory may be triggered along north shores tomorrow.

Today's waves will be 3-6 feet north, 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet west and south.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.