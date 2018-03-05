Well-known hula dancer reported missing on Big Island found safe

A well-known hula dancer on the Big Island was reported missing on Saturday. She was found safe early Monday morning (Image: Pua Case/Facebook)

A well-known hula dancer who went missing over the weekend on the Big Island has been found.

Big Island police sent out an alert on Sunday saying Maryann Dowsett, also known as Queenie, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Family members say the 87-year-old has Alzheimer's and was last seen near Waimea Center with another woman.

She was found safe early Monday morning, relatives say.

