Firefighters put out blaze on roof of Duty Free Shop in Waikiki

Firefighters doused a two-alarm blazed at the Duty Free Shop on Royal Hawaiian Avenue on Saturday night.

They were call to the scene about 11:23 p.m. and found flames shooting out of a vent on the roof of the Waikiki shop.

Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control about midnight.

The fire was contained to a roof top diesel generator room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage estimates were not immediately available.

