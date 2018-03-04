Hours-long Palolo barricade situation ends in arrest

A barricade situation ended in an arrest Sunday morning in Palolo.

Police were called to the scene on Palolo Avenue at New Jersey Avenue about 2:30 a.m.

Access to the area was closed off, and the American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter for residents who were evacuated from neighboring homes.

About 9 a.m., police arrested at least one person.

Authorities said the suspect had barricaded himself in a home with his family.

This story will be updated.

