Hawaii child welfare agency shows no improvement in review

HONOLULU (AP) - The federal government recently completed its third major evaluation of Hawaii's Child Welfare Services agency since 2003, and found the agency has not shown any improvements since 2009.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' 2017 analysis says the state's Child Welfare Services agency was not in "substantial conformity" with any of the seven categories it evaluated.

The agency also failed to meet any of those thresholds in 2009.

The seven categories, described as systemic factors, include quality assurance and foster parent licensing, recruiting and retention.

The evaluators review a sampling of cases for each category, and if the agency fails to meet compliance thresholds in 95 percent of the cases, it is deemed not in substantial conformity for that category.

