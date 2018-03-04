Movie Review: GAME NIGHT

If you’re looking for laughs and some fun at a movie this weekend, I recommend GAME NIGHT, starring Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman.

I can’t remember the last time I laughed as much as I did watching GAME NIGHT, a smart, hilarious comedy that features plenty of clever repartee between the main characters plus a wild and crazy plot that keeps delivering surprises right up to the last shot. Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman are delightful.

Announcer: For double points, what is the name of the purple Teletubby?

Annie & Max: Tinky Winky! (they say the name at the same time.

The romance of Max and Annie begins when they meet at a pub trivia contest and realize they are both strong competitors.

After getting married they host weekly game nights for their friends.

But when Kyle Chandler as Max’s wealthy brother, Brooks is in town for business, he wants to host a game night at the house he’s renting.

Brooks: Tonight, we’re taking game night up a notch. Someone in this room is going to be is going to be taken and it’s going to be up to you to find fine them.

Man: Oh, it’s a murder mystery party.

Brooks: Whoever find the victim wins the grand prize. You’re not going to know what’s real and what’s fake.

(Two thugs break down the front door.)

Brooks: Wait a second you can’t just come in here and break the door down.

(The thugs punch out host)

Woman: It’s so real.

In a stunning coincidence, real kidnappers take Brooks away before the fake criminals arrive, but the friends assume the thugs are actors and that the game is on.

Each of the three couples uses different strategies to figure out where Brooks has been taken.

Max and Annie are the first couple to find him.

Annie: Is this gun real?

Brooks: Oh no, Annie.

(Gun goes off. She drops it and it goes off again, shooting husband in arm.)

Brooks: Blood!

Much of the rest of the movie is an extended chase scene as the kidnappers try to recapture Brooks who it turns out has cheated a crime boss out of a lot of money.

There’s plenty of madcap action and multiple amusing plot twists, but the best comic moments come from Rachel McAdams as Annie.

The violence in GAME NIGHT is cartoonish and the laughs never let up. Be sure to see stay for the additional scene at the end of the credits.

