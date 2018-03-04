Hawaii's own Keala Settle to perform 'This is Me' at Oscars

Fresh off a Golden Globe win for her stunning rendition of "This is Me," Hawaii's own Keala Settle will perform at the Oscars on Sunday.

The "Greatest Showman" song, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, earned an Academy Award nomination for best Original Song.

And Settle will belt it out on stage Sunday night.

Settle plays the bearded lady in "The Greatest Showman," which has received outstanding reviews.

Her inspiring performance in the movie caught the attention of moviegoers and online fans.

And "This is Me" has become the movie's anthem, and is topping music charts.

With her Oscars debut, Settle becomes the second Native Hawaiian to grace the stage at the Academy Awards.

Last year, Aulii Cravalho wowed with her performance of "How Far I'll Go" from the animated film "Moana."

Catch the 90th annual Academy Awards on ABC.

