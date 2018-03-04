HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm house fire in Nuuanu

Honolulu fire officials are working to determine what caused a two-alarm house fire in Nuuanu.

The blaze broke out around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a single-story home on Dow Street, officials said.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 6:17 p.m.

Three people who live at the home were not inside at the time of the fire, according to a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman.

They were offered assistance by the Red Cross, but refused.

The damage estimate was not immediately available.

