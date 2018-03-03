Rainbow Warriors upend Cal State Fullerton in regular-season finale, 68-60

After a long halftime delay, the Rainbow Warrior basketball team was able to end its regular season with a big win over Cal State Fullerton on the road, 68-60.

The Warriors (17-12, 8-8 BWC) started off well against the Titans (17-12, 10-7 BWC), leading 34-29 at halftime. But as the teams came back out to pick up the action in the second half, things took a turn for the strange.

It appeared that a bracket on one of the rim’s was broken, making it impossible for that rim to be used for the rest of the game.

After a lengthy delay, a rim from was brought down from the top of the ceiling in Titan Gym, allowing play to resume.

In the second, Hawaii struggled at times offensively but were able to hold off Fullerton’s attempts to break into the game late.

Gibson Johnson and Drew Buggs scored 15 points apiece and closed the regular season by beating the only team in the conference it hadn’t defeated heading into next week’s Big West tournament.

The ‘Bows await the result of Long Beach State’s home game against UC Riverside to determine whether they will be the fifth or sixth seed. Kyle Allman scored a team-high 18 points for the Titans, a far cry from his 40-point performance against Hawaii earlier this season at the Stan Sheriff Center.

