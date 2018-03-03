Forecast: More gray skies and a few windward sprinkles

A blanket of high clouds will remain over the state, but it may thin out just a little as the day progresses Sunday. Light showers will be focused over windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will back off a bit as well to about 10 to 15 miles per hour. A dissipating front is expected late Monday into Tuesday, bringing with it a few more showers and stronger northeast trade winds.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Surf has fallen below advisory levels for east shores but will still come in with some choppy head-high sets. Meanwhile, there are some small incoming swells for north, west and south shores. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the usual windier and choppier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.