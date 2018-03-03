Injured hiker rescued on Kauai

A 25-year-old California man visiting Kauai was rescued by the Kauai Fire Department on Friday morning.

The man injured his leg about a mile into the Nualolo Trail in Kokee and a KFD rescue crew spotted the hiker from the air in an open area around 10:50 a.m.

Once spotted, the hiker was airlifted by the Rescue 3 crew and taken to Kokee Park where he was transferred to paramedics.

