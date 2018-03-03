'Bows squander two-run lead to Loyola Marymount in 4-2 loss

The Rainbow Warrior baseball team let a 2-0 run slip away Friday night against Loyola Marymount at Les Murakami Stadium in a 4-2 loss.
After Hawaii (5-4) locked up a 2-0 lead for two innings, the Lions (3-7) broke into that lead at top of the sixth as Niko Decolati was able to convert a leadoff single into an unearned run on a Hawaii error.
A second miscue in the eighth cost the Warriors as Ethan Lopez scooped a bases-loaded play in the eighth but missed the mark home on the throw, allowing two scores to cross the plate for the first LMU lead of the night - a lead they would not surrender.
Dominic DeMiero pitched seven innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits and three walks, while striking out four.
Freshman Cade Smith (0-1) took the loss for the 'Bows.
The two sides will return to action on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT.
