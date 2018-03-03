Bring out the brooms: Rainbow Warriors sweep Concordia-Irvine in straight sets

Coming off a loss last weekend to UC Irvine, the No. 2 ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team got back to their winning ways Friday night against No. 15 Concordia-Irvine in a dominant three-set sweep (25-15, 25-13, 25-21) over the Eagles at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Warriors (10-2), which boasts the nation's No. 2 ranked offense, hit .443 for the match and were led by sophomore Austin Matautia who had a match-high 15 kills along with 10 digs for his second career double-double.

Opposite Rado Parapunov added 11 kills, hitting .556 for the ‘Bows while the Eagles (8-7) were led by Raymond Barsemian's 11 kills.

Hawaii will look for the same result on Sunday against the Eagles in the second game of their two-game series. First serve is set for 5:00 p.m. HT.

