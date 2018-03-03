Beloved Maui musician 'Uncle' Richard Hoopii dies at 76

Beloved Maui musician and famous falsetto singer Richard Hoopii died early Saturday morning.

He was 76.

Hoopii, often referred to as "Uncle Richard" was less than two weeks away from his 77th birthday when he died at his home in Kahakuloa.

Hoopii would often perform with his brother Solomon in his earlier years when he was one half of the 1970s Hoopii Brothers duo. Their first album, No Ka Oi was released in 1975.

He gained acclaim and attention in the Hawaiian music community for his famous falsetto singing.

In November, Hoopii was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and spent two months recovering. At the time, he was supposed to have a heart valve replacement that was derailed by the unfortunate bout of sickness.

Hoopii's son died after an apparent drowning in 2014, but he is survived and remembered by his wife, daughter and several other family members and fans.

