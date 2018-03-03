Big Island residents concerned over Kamehameha Schools construction

Big Island residents are concerned over construction that Kamehameha Schools is doing in Keauhou.

For several months, construction workers have been working on the demolition of the old Keahou Beach Hotel to make for Kamehameha School's new cultural and education center.

However, a recent picture of construction workers at the site has some residents suspicious that construction may be taking place on land that was supposed to be left undisturbed.

Kamehameha Schools says that they went through all the proper channels and that the construction project for Kahaluu Ma Kai was permitted and approved. The school also says that work is being done to protect the shoreline near the construction site.

Kamehameha Schools also has plans to recycle most of the materials in the demolition of the hotel.

