Iolani senior up for national science prize, $250,000 award

Davey Huang, a senior at Iolani School, is a strong contender for a national science and math prize that could garner him status and a fair chunk of change.

Huang is one of 40 national finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a prestigious competition that dates back more than 80 years.

He wrote software to examine time-lapse videos of developing in-vitro fertilization human embryos to spot genetic disorders like Down syndrome before the embryo is implanted.

Next week Huang and other finalists will present their projects to the judges and the top 10 will be announced at a black tie gala

The first place winner will get $250,000 and bragging rights.

