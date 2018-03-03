Oahu native wins title at Australian Surfing Open

Honolua Blomfield is on fire.

Coming off of a women's world championship win in December, the 19-year-old Oahu native successfully rode the waves to first place in the women's division of the 2018 Australian Longboard Surfing Open in Kingscliff, Australia.

Originally from Haleiwa, this is Blomfield's first win at the event where she took on the former world champion Tory Gilkerson of California.

Dan Pioli of Australia won the men's division.

