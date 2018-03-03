Traffic crash in Waialua leaves 1 critically injured, 2 in serious condition

A man was critically injured and two women were in serious condition after a traffic crash Friday night in Waialua.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. near Kaukonahua Road and Kamehameha Highway.

Paramedics said a 20-year-old man in an SUV was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.

A 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman in a sedan were in serious condition after the crash.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the patients were pinned in their vehicles.

This story will be updated.

