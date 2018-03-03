TRAFFIC ALERT: Pali Highway resurfacing project begins Sunday

There will be several nightly lane closures over the weekend as highway resurfacing begins on the Pali Highway.

From 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday, all lanes headed toward Honolulu between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street will be closed for construction.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation suggests drivers use the H-3 Freeway, Kalanianaole or Likelike highways as alternative routes.

Heading toward Kailua, the left lane between Waokanaka Street and the Pali tunnels will be closed.

There will also be an intermittent two-lane closure between Waokanaka Street and Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Crews will be improving medians and drainage and restriping roads. No crosswalks or sidewalks will be closed.

The Sunday night through Friday morning closures are slated to continue every week until the Pali project's estimated completion in March of 2019.

Emergency vehicles, first responders and The Bus have been notified of the closures, and will be allowed through.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.