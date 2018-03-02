Ex-police chief wants 2 trials in 20-count indictment against him

Motion after motion has been filed this week in the massive public corruption case involving Honolulu police officers, the former police chief and a deputy prosecutor.

Former HPD chief Louis Kealoha is now requesting that the 20 count, federal indictment be split into two cases: He wants two trials.

According to the court documents, Kealoha wants one trial for himself and his deputy prosecutor wife, Katherine, to defend against financial crimes, which include identity theft and bank fraud.

Kealoha then wants a second trial where he, his wife, and four other current and former HPD officers will defend themselves against conspiracy charges.

Those charges include lying to federal agents and destroying evidence in a mailbox theft that the FBI says, was staged to frame a Kealoha relative.

The indictment accuses the group of making up the mailbox theft then covering it up so that the relative was arrested and charged with a felony crime.

Three of the four, Officer Danny Sellers, Lt. Derek Hahn, and former Maj. Gordon Shiraishi have all filed motions this week to each have their own trials.

They want the case separated out because their charges are not the same and don't include the financial crimes.

Officer Bobby Nguyen is expected to join the group and also file his own motion to sever in the next few days.

