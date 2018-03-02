Washington visitor is Kauai's third drowning of 2018

A 60-year-old man apparently drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Kauai’s North Shore.

Police have identified the swimmer as Douglas Hoskins, of Washington state.

Police said Hoskins was swimming about 100 yards offshore when got into trouble and yelled for help.

Two bystanders entered the water and paddled out to the man on stand-up paddle boards, but discovered him unresponsive.

They brought him to shore where they began administering CPR.

Rescuers arrived on scene shortly afterward, but were unable to revive the man.

He was taken to Mahelona Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is Kauai's third drowning of 2018.

