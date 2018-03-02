TRAFFIC ALERT: HECO utility work to close lane on Farrington Highway

Utility work on Farrington Highway could slow traffic to the Leeward Coast this weekend.

HECO crews will be replacing a utility pole and installing another one on Farrington Highway between the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill and Kahe power Plant. The right lane headed westbound will be partially closed off while crews upgrade the equipment.

Work is slated to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday, drivers can expect to see traffic signs alerting them to the work and resulting lane closure. Special-duty police officers will help to direct traffic on both days.

